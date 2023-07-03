Saturday, July 1 in the parking lot between The Windsor and Madison Valley Bank. The tournament -- scheduled to begin at noon -- endured despite two rain delays, commencing by 2:30 p.m. as the skies cleared.
The crowd of teams tossed bags in hopes of being crowned the 2023 cornhole champion and awarded the $200 grand prize. Jake Ferguson and Andy Dahl would go on to claim the title after defeating Chase Remond and Matt Whitehouse in the championship match.
For those who suffered early elimination from the tournament, fun was still in surplus. The Windsor supplied hamburgers and refreshments while the Justin Case Band performed to dancing patrons in the bar’s backyard.
The tournament doubled as a fundraiser, donating a portion of the proceeds to Southwest Montana Youth Partners. Ferguson also donated his share of the winnings to help fund next year’s tournament: “I just want to make sure that they keep [the tournament] going, and hopefully it gets bigger and better every year.”
