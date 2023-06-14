School is out for the summer, and Montana City School celebrated its eighth grade class in true summer fashion with a beach-themed celebration on June 7.
Surrounded by their families, teachers, administrators and friends, 64 Montana City students received their certificates of completion – accompanied by compliments from their teachers – in the Montana City School gym.
Of that group of students, 21 received the President’s Award for their outstanding academic excellence from school administrators – principals Daryl Mikesell and Cori Trudeau, Superintendent Tony Kloker and school board Chair Cole Mosby. Congratulations to the 21 award-winners:
Elisabeth Coburn
Savannah Crumley
Jayka DeLude
Claire Eaton
Hunter Heinitz
Laurelyn Johnson
Leah Kruckenberg
Evalee LaLiberty
Sydney Lamping
Alivia Logan
Leo Longcake
Addison McKeever
Beau Pearce
Brooklyn Smith
Brenna Sullivan
Parker Taylor
Kira Thomas
Jaidyn Wilkerson
Jake Willcut
Daniel Williams
Abigail Zelenak
The President’s Award is given to students who achieved a 3.5 grade point average in sixth and seventh grade, and the first semester of eighth grade, as well as score advanced on the most recent standardized test.
Montana City School administrators also recognized Caelum Dunn with the President’s Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement, which encourages and rewards students who work hard in school.
The rest of Montana City School students will return from summer on Aug. 30.
