On Friday, July 21, ranchers from the Boulder Valley burned brands into the new wooden sliding doors at 32-oz Bar and Grill. Owner Dave Schell invited ranchers to brand the doors as a way of ensuring the ranchers will always be part of the bar, even after he sells it (the bar is currently for sale). Schell said ranchers in the community have always kept Boulder alive, supporting the town year after year, and this was his way of showing appreciation. Cory Sena prepares his brand in a branding furnace outside Dave’s. John Heide burns his brand into the new wooden sliding door at Dave’s. Larrey Lattin burns his brand into the door. Kevin St. George also participated. (Photos courtesy of Dave Schell and Mechele Anderson)
Local ranchers leave their mark at Dave’s 32 oz bar
