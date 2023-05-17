About 200 people attended the “Green Your Spring” seed and plant exchange at Jefferson High School on Saturday, May 13. Plants were donated by nurseries in and around Jefferson County. Plants were also donated by local gardeners such as Lori Norby and Deborah Colella. Seven crockpots of homemade organic soups were provided The event featured several vendors and many free seeds, as can be seen above in the photo featuring Growing Community Naturally members Dave Hartman, left, and Dean Grenz, right. (Photos courtesy of Connie Grenz)
