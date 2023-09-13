The weather cooperated this weekend, as several hundred spectators and more than a dozen vendors from in and around Jefferson County enjoyed the variety of acts at the 15th Annual Boulder Music and Art Festival. More than 50 also took in the first-ever Ideas Festival on Sunday the 10th. It was a big weekend for Boulder. Enjoy the photos.
Dancing, jamming and celebrating the arts in Boulder
