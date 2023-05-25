On Sunday, May 21, the Jefferson High class of 2023 had a joyful graduation ceremony. It was a small class – less than 50 – and a united class, one that overcame obstacles with the coronavirus pandemic erupting during their freshman year. Here are some highlights from the special day. Photos by Eliza McLaughlin.

