The car show saw a great turnout with many hot cars on display. More than 80 cars registered and a large amount of spectators came out. Here are the People's Choice award winners:
PEOPLE'S CHOICE - Robin Farrell, Boulder MT - 1970 GMC C10
- Bear Grass Suites - Frank Osborne, Helena MT - 1929 Ford Model A
- BPS Storage - Grant Callentine, Belgrade MT - 1959 Chevrolet El Camino
- Chamber's Choice - Nick Bubnash, Butte MT - 1981 DeLorean DMC-12
- Copper Plumbing Co. - Don & Gladys Mullin, Helena MT - 1948 Chevrolet 3100 1/2 Ton Pickup
- Dan Sturdevant - Steve Lantz, Helena MT - 1968 Chevy Camaro
- Dave's 32oz Bar - Neal Meier, Boulder MT - 1971 Jeep J4000 4x4 Pickup
- James T McCauley & Leigh Ann Holmes - Larry & Kathy Curran, Butte MT - 1962 Chevrolet C10
- Keeping You In Stitches - Larry Ross, Helena MT - 1934 Ford 5-Window Coupe
- L&P Grocery - Tim Keener, Boulder MT - 1930 Ford Model T
- Madison Valley Bank - Jon Proul, Helena MT - 1934 Ford Coupe
- NorthWestern Energy - Mason & Mike Bailey, Helena MT - 1952 Ford F1
- Wellness Within - Joe Crumley, Great Falls MT - 2021 Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.