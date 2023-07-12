This year's Fourth of July celebration in Boulder saw a record number of parade participants. There were many spectators, even more than last year, according to organizer Bruce Binkowski. The Boulder River Carousel was also in operation and had a busy afternoon. (Photos by Scott Ferguson and Joel Schreibman).
Boulder Independence Day celebration fun for all ages
- Scott Ferguson
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.