“Best branding ever?” That’s what Luke Janacaro asked Ryan Lewis as the sun started to set Saturday, April 29, following a long but smooth day branding at Zach and Elise Englund’s ranch in the Boulder Valley.
Branding began with roundup at 8 a.m. and went into mid-afternoon. Around 100 people were present – including neighbors from around the Boulder Valley, as well as an abundance of family and friends – and nearly all of them pitched in.
“Everyone contributes something, whether they help make food, bring ice, watch kids so that other people can do the wrestling, vaccinating and roping,” said local rancher Leah Lewis. “All positions great or small are needed and appreciated on branding day!”
This branding also served as the debut performance for Boulder’s newly formed rock band Depot Hill, featuring Ryan Lewis on guitar and vocals, Charlie Denison on guitar and vocals, Eric Alexander on drums and Terry Heaton of Basin on bass. Boulder native “Sage Brush” Fadness also sat in, performing his original rap tune, “The Art.”
