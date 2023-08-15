Basin Days brought out a large crowd on Aug. 12, and offered a lot of family-friendly events, including line dancing, courtesy of Copper City and Dudes of Butte (two members of the group are pictured above left). The group that led a free line dancing lesson in front of the Silver Saddle. Ali McHugh of East Helena, center, gets in on the action. Basin Days also included the annual duck race. Pictured to the right: Ryder Weinmeister, left, and Issac Cary collect some ducks following the excitement. BELOW: more duck-related adventures. (Keith Hammonds/The Monitor)
Basin Days brings out community and more
- By Keith Hammonds, publisher
-
- Updated
- 0
Keith Hammonds
Publisher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.