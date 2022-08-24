Boulder resident Quint Theriault spent 40 years in rodeo, many of those as a military rodeo standout. On Sept. 10 he’ll be honored for that career as one of four veterans inducted into the Military Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame.
“For a rodeo guy this is about as high an honor as there is,” Theriault told The Monitor. “I am deeply honored and humbled to be selected with this class.”
Raised in White Sulphur Springs, Theriault took to rodeo early, and it stayed with him. When he enlisted in the Marine Corps and saw there was an opportunity to continue rodeoing, he took to it, welcoming the tougher competition.
The military, he said, prepared him for such a challenge.
“To be a Marine, you have to be in great physical shape,” Theriault said. “I was in the best shape of my life, and, fortunately, I was able to stay healthy.”
As he did in high school – where he qualified for the Montana High School State Finals in saddle bronc in 1979 and 1980 – Theriault competed in saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, steer wrestling and more, eager to compete as much as possible, inspired by the professional stock.
“It really made me step my game up,” he said.
That he did.
While stationed as an artilleryman at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in 29 Palms, California, Theriault would go on to win 29 Palms Bull Rider Rookie of the Year as well as all-around titles at rodeos in Del Mar, California, Tucson, Arizona and 29 Palms. During these years he also recorded multiple wild horse race titles.
Theirault competed in his last military rodeo in 1984 at 29 Palms, where he won the bull riding and all-around titles. He separated from the Marine Corps in 1984, but continued winning military rodeo championships well into the 1990s, competing in the Yuma Jaycees World Military Championship Rodeo.
“It’s amazing I was able to accomplish what I did in the military and in the rodeo,” Theirault said. “I credit the military for a lot of it. To be a Marine, you have to have a positive mindset. You have to be confident. You’re there for a reason, and you give your all. Rodeo is the same way; you’ve got to know your abilities, you’ve got to know your strengths.
Theirault returned home to Montana, eventually settling in Jefferson County. Although he was no longer serving in the military, he said, all the values instilled in him during that time and all the experiences he had never left him. His passion for rodeo also remained, as he competed in bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding through the Northern Rodeo Association.
When he stopped competing, Theirault got involved with the Jefferson County Rodeo Association Board, serving as president for two years. He also took to announcing rodeos.“I’ve announced the Harlowton NRA rodeo multiple times over the years and the Boulder rodeo twice,” he said. “I’ve also announced the JCRA weekly barrel racing and the in-county rodeo the past couple years. Even though I’m not competing I love to stay around rodeo and help the sport grow.”
Forty years in the making, Theirault said this recognition means a great deal, and it’s even sweeter considering he gets to share the honor with fellow inductee William “Billy” Brown.
“Billy and I were on the same rodeo team,” Theirault said. “That’s an extra feather in the cap.”
