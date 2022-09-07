I am a suicide loss survivor which means someone close to me died by suicide. For me, this was my brother. Even though he died 30 years ago, the grief and pain surrounding his death can resurface unexpectedly. Until recently, I had talked to very few people about this experience likely due to the stigma around discussing suicide and feeling alone in this loss. As I have started volunteering more in suicide awareness opportunities, I have come to realize far too many people have been affected by suicide and thoughts of suicide. My hope is that as communities we can reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide and strive to improve connections with each other.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is the month suicide prevention advocates strive to spread hope by sharing tools and resources to help prevent suicide. Efforts are also made to address the myths regarding suicide and promote education and understanding surrounding this topic.
Suicide is a difficult topic affecting all populations worldwide. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, there were 45,979 deaths due to suicide. To put that into perspective, that would be the population of Helena plus the population of those living in Jefferson County. A study by Cerel et al. (2019) found that for each death due to suicide, approximately 135 people are affected.
For the past 30+ years, Montana has ranked in the top five states for suicide rates and was 3rd in 2020 with 290 deaths due to suicide. Five of those deaths were males living in Jefferson County ranging in age from 22 to 78. In Jefferson County between 2017-2021 there have been 24 deaths due to suicide of which 62.5% of those who died were 40 years of age or older and 83% were male.
Many factors contribute to the high suicide rate in Montana. A few factors include low Vitamin D levels (which relates to depression), shortage of mental health services/providers, alcohol and other substance use, access to lethal means/firearms, mental health stigma, and larger populations of Veterans, Native Americans, and middle-aged White men. Other suicide risk factors include having a family member who died by suicide, previously attempting suicide, experiencing a significant life stressor, and people living with physical illness or chronic pain.
What can be done?
By learning to talk more openly about suicide, individuals thinking of suicide can be supported and helped. One way to reduce stigma around the topic of suicide is to change the vocabulary. For example, choose to eliminate wording such as “commit suicide” or “successful suicide”. This type of language has a negative and judgmental undertone related to criminal behaviors or sin creating a barrier to those needing services. Wording such as “death by suicide” or “died by suicide” can be used instead. Stigma is reduced and can even be eliminated when aspects of suicide are openly discussed without judgement to help those struggling with thoughts of suicide and support those who are suicide loss survivors.
How can you become more comfortable with the topic of suicide? You can take suicide awareness training such as Question, Persuade, and Refer (QPR). QPR is a gatekeeper training program lasting about 1.5 hours and is offered for free in Jefferson, Lewis & Clark, and Broadwater counties due to grant funding. QPR is for interested people from all walks of life and teaches community members about the warning signs that someone may be considering suicide and how to help. A gatekeeper can be a friend, teacher, coworker, or anyone interacting with other people in the community.
Gatekeeper programs arose due to the general belief that those considering suicide do not always seek help but often exhibit signs that can be recognized through interpersonal interactions. Again, QPR training is not counseling or treatment training but education helping participants learn how to recognize someone may be thinking about suicide, provide some communication tools, and then how to get help.
If you or someone you know are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call 988 to get help and support.
More options include seeking clinical help from a mental health professional such as a psychiatrist, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, a licensed therapist, a primary care provider, or go to the local emergency department.
If you have experienced the death of a family member or friend due to suicide and would like help and support, consider participating in a suicide loss support group.
The Breathe, Let’s Start a Conversation-Suicide Bereavement Support Group meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Peter’s Health Administration Building located at 2500 E. Broadway in Helena.
You can also participate in a virtual support group through Charlie Health. The groups are held on the first and third Fridays of each month, from 12 – 1 p.m. Register at https://bit.ly/charliehealthsupport
If you are interested in taking a QPR class, please email mentalfortitude4mt@gmail.com or call 406-457-8970.
The author, Dr. Kristel Kishbaugh, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC, is a member of the Jefferson County Mental Health Local Advisory Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.