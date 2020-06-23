The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation on Firday reported that the Lump Gulch fire was 65% contained.
The fire, which covers 1,073 acres west of Clancy and near Sheep Mountain, was first called in on June 13, and its cause has been determined to be a downed power line.
While some homes were initially evacuated, residents were allowed to return home the next day and all pre-evacuation orders were lifted in the days that followed.
As fire season approaches, residents are urged to sign up for Smart 9-1-1 to receive emergency notifications for your area. Public safety officials use Smart911 to communicate with residents for a variety of events, including wildfires. It is free to sign up and allows people to receive alerts via text message, email and voice message.
To learn how to protect property from a fire, visit http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/forestry/fire-and-aviation/fire-prevention-and-preparedness.
Should a fire occur, the source of fire information is InciWeb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov).
