Some of you may remember when high school girls basketball was played with an offense on one half of the floor and a defense on the other. The girls on the offensive end were the only ones who could shoot; it was the defensive squad’s job to stop them. Both offense and defense had to keep to their sides; if the defense got the ball it passed to its offense on the other side of the court. There was very little running and it really was not much fun to watch.
The Montana High School Association changed all that in 1972 when it sanctioned girls basketball, allowing girls to play by the same rules as boys with the exception of the size of the ball, which is slightly smaller.
The first girls’ championship game was played in 1972 with Dawson County beating Powell County, 43-39. At that time, there was only one classification. In 1974 Montana went to two classifications, A and B: Great Fall Beat Chinook, 63-39, that year in Class A, and Outlook beat St Labre, 45-28, in Class B. Two years later the MHSA went to four classifications. Great Falls CMR beat Great Falls, 38-34, in AA; Dawson County beat Whitefish, 33-29, in Class A; Harlowton beat St Ignatius, 48-32, in Class B; and Manhattan Christian beat Nashua, 44-37, in Class C.
Back then, girls’ games were played in the fall and boys’ games in winter. Volleyball was played in the winter until 2002, when court settlements were reached to move volleyball to the fall and girls’ basketball to winter.
Girls’ basketball has changed greatly over the years and now is every bit as competitive and exciting to watch as boys’ basketball. One of the most exciting games I have ever watched was between Fairfield and Malta girls for the state championship in 2014 in Bozeman. Fairfield topped Malta in overtime, 60-56, and I don’t think anyone watching the game was in their seats.
This year’s state championships were cut short before the finals due to the coronavirus crisis. It was heartbreaking to the teams that had worked so hard during the year and looked forward to the title game. Not an easy decision for the Montana High School Association, but it was the right move. It declared joint champions, with Billings West and Helena Capital sharing the AA title; Billings Central and Hardin in Class A; Forsyth and Missoula Loyola in Class B; and Belt and Roy-Winifred in Class C.
No third-place trophies were given this year. District 5B’s Sweet Grass County had been in the running; it went undefeated during the regular season before losing in the championship game of the divisional tournament in Billings and then to Forsyth in the consolation game at State. The Herders, like Jefferson High and Whitehall, will return most of their girls next year — so there should be a great season of girls’ basketball ahead.
Van Blaricom voted All-State
Sophomore Rachel Van Blaricom was voted All-State by the coaches of District 5B in basketball for the 2019-2020 season. She joins twelve JHS girls that have been selected All-State. Christie Bell was the first Panther to receive the honor in 80-81, then Heidi Bannon in 1985, Sheila Green in 1987, Stacey McCauley in 1990, Sarah Norden (now the Panthers coach) and Becki Kirsch 1991, Karmen McEachern in 1996, Amy Lewis in 1998, Kyle Bullock in 2007, Lindsey Parsons in 2007, Janessa Williams in 2015 and Aubrey McMaster in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.