On Saturday, March 25, at 8:30 p.m., Boulder resident Connie Grenz invites those in Jefferson County to partake in “Earth Hour,” a concept put together by the non-profit of the same name. “Earth Hour” invites individuals from all around the world to switch off their lights during this 60-minute period and do something – anything – positive for the planet. This endeavor is in collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature. According to www.earthhour.org, the goal is to “shine an unmissable global spotlight on nature loss and climate change, and the need to work together to secure a brighter future for people and the planet.”
