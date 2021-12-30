It is the time of year where many of us think of wellness. We are moving into a new year, settling into winter’s cold and flu season, and dealing with the impacts of almost two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our lifestyle can affect how well our immune system protects us from microorganisms such as bacteria and viruses and chronic illness.
The immune system is a complex network of cells and proteins that defends the body against infection. Your immune system must be strong enough and smart enough to fight off a variety of illnesses and infections. There are science-backed ways we can build and maintain a strong and healthy immune system.
Maintaining a healthy diet is key to a strong immune system. Eating whole foods, lean protein and healthy fats provides our immune system with energy and ensures it gets the micronutrients need to sustain itself. The body absorbs vitamins and nutrients from food sources better than from supplements. One of the best ways to support your immune system is to eat a well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains.
Many supplements claim they can boost your immune system. Unlike medication, supplements are not regulated or approved by the FDA. Check with your healthcare provider before using supplements to stimulate your immune system.
Regular physical activity is an important part of building a healthy body, improving sleep, and fighting stress. It also helps support a healthy, strong immune system. Exercise improves the body’s overall circulation, making it easier for infection fighting cells to travel throughout the body. Studies show that engaging in as little as 30 minutes of moderate exercise daily helps stimulate your immune system and reduce inflammation. Staying active and getting regular exercise helps regenerate our immune systems.
Minimizing stress is key to immune health. During periods of stress, especially stress that is frequent or prolonged, your body responds by initiating a stress response. Unfortunately, this response suppresses the immune system and can increase the chances of infection and illness. Stress is different for everyone, and how we relieve it is, too. Identifying and lowering stress levels is important in keeping our immune systems functioning properly.
We often hear that rest and fluids are essential to healing. We are learning that sleep and immunity are tied together. Sleep is necessary for the body to produce important infection-fighting molecules. During sleep the body regenerates. Adults need 7-9 hours of sleep daily for good health.
Water also plays an important role in promoting good health. Being well hydrated supports the immune system by improving the flow of lymph, which circulates important infection-fighting immune cells throughout the body and eliminates toxins. Water serves many functions in our bodies and is essential in keeping us healthy.
Building a strong immune system also involves taking advantage of one of the best tools we have to protect ourselves from harmful illness: staying up to date on recommended vaccines. Our immune system is smart, and vaccines train it to be even smarter. Helping our immune system learn to recognize serious illnesses and fight off disease is much safer through vaccination than with harmful microorganisms.
These practices may reinforce your body’s defenses in fighting illness. Striving to strengthen our immune system and using the tools we have practiced during the past two years will promote wellness during the winter months. Stay well.
