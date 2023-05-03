T’ings Tavern was host to an unusual event Saturday evening, and the community showed up for it.
Even as the celebration was underway, T’ings owner Angel Molyneaux still wasn’t entirely sure what Pickle Fest was.
“I don’t really know what it is, but it’s just people gathering together and having fun – and a ton of pickle shots,” Molyneaux laughed.
The idea for T’ings Tavern’s first annual Pickle Fest – a title implying that the event will return next year – came from members of Kanyon Kreek, the live musical performance scheduled for Saturday, April 29.
Pickle Fest featured a pickle dish competition and custom “I got pickled at T’ings” T-shirts.
The event was so well attended that attendees filled the bar and the parking lot, dancing to Kanyon Kreek’s pickle themed songs.
