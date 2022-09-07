A full day of music with vendors and food awaits, as the 14th Annual Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce Music and Arts Festival will commence Saturday, Sept. 10 at Veterans Park.
The music begins at 11 a.m. and will continue until 7 p.m., featuring a wide variety of styles and skills. Admission is free.
The entertainment starts with The Charlie Denison Trio. This is Denison’s first time performing at the festival. He’ll be joined by blues harmonica player John Turner of Helena and lead guitarist Mark Iwaniak of Butte. Turner and Iwaniak have both played the festival before with previous acts. Denison, who started as editor of the Boulder Monitor in June, will play a mix of blues-and-folk-influenced originals and covers.
Lance Handyside, a regular at the festival, will follow, performing a blend of southern rock, country/blues with a dash of traditional bluegrass flare.
The Ranger Creek Wranglers will kick off their set at 12:45 p.m. This traditional country group is a blend of Canadians and Jefferson County musicians that will keep spirits high with crowd-pleasing classics.
Festival favorites Brigid Reedy and her brother Johnny Guitar will kick off their set at 1:45 p.m. with classic country music. Reedy dazzles with both her vocals and her fiddle playing.
Wylie Gustafson and his band, The Wild West, will perform at 3 p.m., bringing their high-energy blend of country and rockabilly to the heart of Jefferson County. Gustafson’s feel-good, rowdy recipe is sure to get people swinging.
“We had him here a couple years ago, and he was terrific,” said Jefferson County Events Coordinator Bruce Binkowski. “We’re excited he’s coming back this year.”
The event will close with a Music and Arts festival staple, Clint Rieder and the Longhorn band, who will keep the people dancing the rest of the evening with his blend of two-steps, jitterbugs and waltzes.
Bring your dancing shoes, lawn chairs and enjoy a day of vendors, food and entertainment. Vendors will include a variety of arts and crafts. Those interested in being vendors can still apply at www.bouldermtchamber.org.
Concessions for the event are provided by the Kiwanis Club of Boulder.
