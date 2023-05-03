The 2023 Montana Miss Amazing Teen and Pre-Teen queens hosted a mac and cheese cook-off in Basin on Saturday, April 29, and entertained their guests with previews of their passion presentations — which they will perform at the National Miss Amazing Pageant this upcoming July.
Teen Queen Taylor McLaughlin, a Belgrade native, danced and sang to Miley Cyrus’ “Hoedown Throwdown.” Basin’s own JaeLea Twomoons, the 2023 Pre-Teen Queen for Montana, sang Carrie Underwood’s “Blown Away.”
Once the performances over and judging of the mac and cheese complete, prizes were awarded.
Cole Bergstad was selected as the winner for the Princesses’ Choice category. Joe Canzona’s homemade noodles in cheese sauce was ranked the judges’ favorite, and Judi Colombe received the People’s Choice award.
The event was well attended and raised over $700 for McLaughlin and Twomoons to travel to nationals in Chicago.
The Montana Miss Amazing Pageant’s next fundraiser — nicknamed “Cornhole for the Crown” — will take place at Missouri River Brewing Company in July. Those interested can participate in a blind draw on July 7 and a bring-your-own-partner doubles tournament on July 8.
Contact Siera Canzona at (496) 579-0522 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.