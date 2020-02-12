We are in the middle of influenza season, which started officially and quietly on Oct. 1. However, the New Year has brought a fair amount of influenza B to the county. Our public service announcements on the county radio station have encouraged vaccination, staying home while ill, and seeking medical care as necessary. We are now beginning to see some influenza A which can be more severe than flu B. Although we’ve had over fourty flu cases reported in the past month, only two have been hospitalized.
Statewide, over 4,000 people have tested positive for the flu and nearly 200 have been hospitalized. Four Montana adults have died from the flu this season.
In Montana our flu activity can peak as late as March and stretch into April. Because of that, vaccination is still an option. Often one strain of flu is more prevalent in the early flu season. A different flu virus will then start working through the population as the season progresses. If you have already had the flu this season, there’s still a chance you will be exposed to influenza A sometime before the end of the season.
The following are some ways to prevent the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses:
- If at all possible, stay home while ill. Your body will appreciate the chance to rest and recuperate without the distraction of paying attention at work or school.
- Seek medical care as necessary to avoid or treat complications early. Take all of your medicine, as directed by your healthcare provider.
- Keep your environments clean (home, school, and workplace) by washing down the commonly shared and touched surfaces.
- Contain coughs and sneezes if it’s necessary to be out in public while sick, such as going to the doctor, picking up mail or getting groceries.
- Wash hands often, because germs unfortunately don’t glow like the ones in “the lesson”, so you can’t see where they lurk.
- Vaccinate when able, because we don’t always have the luxury of being infected with a disease that is preventable by a briefly uncomfortable poke. Please consider vaccinating for those diseases which can be prevented or at least somewhat mitigated by vaccine. It will be one less fight your body may need to fight during a more serious outbreak.
Please take our survey
Please take the Jefferson County survey about the availability of health and other services. You can find an online link to the survey at jeffersoncounty-mt.gov/public_health.html, or pick up a paper copy of the survey at the health department’s offices in Clancy, Boulder and Whitehall. The survey will be open until the end of the month.
Karen Wandel is public health supervisor for Jefferson County. For more information call her at 406-225-4009.
