The Jefferson County Public Health Department continues to “highly recommend” vaccination, Supervisor Pam Hanna said.
"No vaccine is 100% effective, however, these vaccines are proven to provide protection against serious illness," she said. She added that the vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself against the virus and its variants to date.
Hanna said that in Jefferson County, and in the U.S. as a whole, according to a Health Alert Network report issued by the CDC, the majority of recent reported coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have been among unvaccinated people. NBC News reported on July 30 that there have been 125,682 breakthrough cases in 38 states, which makes up less than 0.08% of the 164.2 million-plus people who have been vaccinated since January 2021. However, the total number of breakthrough cases is likely higher, because nine states did not provide any information, NBC news wrote.
The CDC wrote on their website that "breakthrough cases are expected" because no vaccine is 100% effective in preventing illness. The agency said that the vaccine has been shown to provide protection against "most" variants of the coronavirus, but "variants will cause some breakthrough cases."
Hanna said in the interview that statewide and nationally, experts expect cases to rise in the fall due to the emergence of variants, the prevalence of lung infections with weather changes, flu season beginning, and schools reopening. She said she feels like the health department is doing "fairly well," adding that Jefferson County has finally changed to dark green on an interactive map maintained by the state that tracks vaccination rates—the color indicates that more than 45% of eligible county residents have been vaccinated.
Jefferson County’s vaccination rates have been comparable to the state’s as a whole, thus far. The county's vaccination rate was 46% as of Aug. 2, according to the state, compared to 48% statewide. Twenty-four percent of the county’s 12–17-year-olds—who are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine—had received their first dose, compared to 27% statewide. The county's vaccination rates have slowed significantly in the past few weeks, however, with only 20–25 people receiving the shot each week, Hanna said.
"We want more vaccines in arms, especially before fall hits, but we’re steadily increasing at about 1%," Hanna said at the meeting.
Hanna said that adolescents who get vaccinated this week would be fully vaccinated by the time they return to school, which would mean they wouldn’t have to quarantine if they test positive but are asymptomatic. Ritchie said at the health board meeting that the board is trying to get adolescents vaccinated before school starts.
In an effort to kickstart the process, the health department will hold a Blue Cross Blue Shield Association-sponsored back-to-school caravan clinic outside of the Boulder Medical Clinic on Aug. 4, which will provide the Pfizer vaccine for coronavirus, as well as other vaccines that are required in schools by law. The effort is a part of a larger program by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in which the insurance company pays for part of the cost of vaccination, Hanna said. She added that, generally, the health department charges to administer the Pfizer vaccine to adolescents, but if adolescents come to the caravan clinic, the cost will be covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield and the vaccine will be administered for free.
She said the health department has all three vaccines in stock—Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson—and is administering them by appointment or to walk-ins at the Boulder clinic, as well as at the two satellite clinics that the health department established June 1. One satellite clinic is in Whitehall, which is open Tuesday afternoons, and the other is in Clancy, which is open Friday afternoons.
The health department has also done outreach at community events. It set up vaccination tables at Whitehall's Frontier Days and the July 29 farmers market in Boulder, and plans to set up tables at other community events including the county fair at the end of August, and the county art and music festival on September 11, Hanna said. She said that the tables have been successful. At the farmers market on July 29, by 12 p.m., about five people had received vaccinations, Hanna said.
The outreach efforts appeared to have been effective: The county vaccinated 36 people in last week—a 100% increase from the week before when 18 individuals were vaccinated, according to weekly reports issued by Boulder Medical Clinic Coordinator Molly Carey.
The department has also done quite a few home visits and has been working with residential facilities to do on-site vaccination, she added. At the health board meeting, Hanna said that the department has made several visits to the Elkhorn Treatment Center and to Elkhorn Health and Rehab.
"Everybody has a 'why' when it comes to vaccines," Hanna said.
Some are strong believers in vaccinations, she said, and therefore got a coronavirus vaccine right away. Others, she said, don’t want to be quarantined anymore, or miss their family members, and get the vaccine so they can see them without risking transmitting the virus. Hanna suspected that many who were vaccinated recently needed time to see how others reacted to the vaccine, and wanted to be more informed before getting it.
