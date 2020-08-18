Adapting to the caregiving challenges posed by COVID-19 has been difficult for families living with – or isolated from – loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association will provide tips on how to adapt to the challenges posed by the coronavirus in free webinars in August.
•Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s — Thursday, Aug. 20, 4-6 p.m.
•The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease – Thursday, Aug. 27, 4-5 p.m.
•Dementia Conversations – Thursday, Aug. 27, 6-7:30 p.m.
•Effective Communication Strategies – Wednesday, Aug. 19, 10-11 a.m.
•Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia – Aug. 25, 6-7:30 p.m.
•Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior – Friday, Aug. 28, 10-11:30 a.m.
Registration is required. To register, call the free Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800-272-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.