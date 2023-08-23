If you like food that is good for you – especially sourdough bread – you must try Deborah Colella’s specialty breads, muffins and candied pecans. Everything in her repertoire of goodies is home made in her kitchen - a kitchen that she specifically designed for the baking of bread. Deborah spent considerable time and research in order to use ingredients that are healthy and free of the toxins and chemicals that are so often found in processed foods.
Creating artisan quality breads that are simply delicious is the result of this effort. Her heart is so dedicated to the subject that she teaches classes in artisan bread making. Her classes are conducted through Growing Community Naturally, a local group that also works on the Community Boulder Forest Garden located behind 2nd Street in Boulder.
Also available at the Farmers Market are Deborah’s own line of body care products. Items include a healing balm, a moisturizer and a foot care balm (of which has been most effective for me personally).
Deborah moved to Boulder in 1996 with her family. She and her husband Tom bought acreage and built a home up on the mountain by the Hot Springs. Like many of us, she absolutely loves the people and countryside of Boulder, Montana.
Visit Deborah on Thursdays at the Farmers Market at Veterans Park on Boulder’s Main Street, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Colella can be reached at deborah.colella@gmail.com or by calling 406-439-6364.
Linda Stevens is a freelancer writer in Boulder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.