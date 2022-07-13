Many thanks from the Boulder Kiwanis Club for everyone who supported our annual fireworks stand again this year. Proceeds from the sale of the fireworks is used to buy the 4th of July fireworks display, which cost $7,000 this year. What a spectacular display!
We would like to also thank the Boulder and the Bull Mountain Fire Departments for setting up and lighting the fireworks.
Marilyn Craft, The Boulder Kiwanis Club
