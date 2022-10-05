Montana Business Assistance Connection planning grant coordinator Chris Manos joined the Jefferson Local Development Corporation in September to assist with the area’s workforce development needs.
“A lot of my planning grant work around the region has been related to workforce development, and [JLDC Executive Director] Eric Seidensticker was aware of this, especially the work I’ve done connecting employers with training programs.”
As a JLDC representative, Manos will help narrow down the needs for Boulder and the other Jefferson County communities.
Manos is working on a contract basis under Jefferson County’s ARPA program, an agreement initiated by Seidensticker. He and Manos met with the commissioners in the summer to discuss the possibility of having Manos look at more in-depth constraints presented by COVID.
“Workforce is an obvious one because of the shortages of workers that we all hear about,” said Seidensticker.
Instead of creating programs, Manos wants to tackle the workforce issue by working with several programs he’s had success with to diversify the local, regional, and statewide workforce. It’s his goal to enhance existing skills and teaching new skills.
When it comes to workforce development, Manos said the main classifications he works with include junior high, high schools, college programs and the business industry.
One of these programs is American Jobs for America’s Youth, a Helena-based summer program for high school students focused on fostering work skills in youth and connecting area youth to local employers. According to its mission statement, the program does this through “collaboration among communities, schools, citizen mentors and employers.”
“This is a more intentional process that provides soft skills for students,” said Manos. “It’s a great opportunity for students to get some sort of idea on a job or career pathway. They get training and they match up with an employer. Every student gets assigned a mentor.”
American Jobs for America’s Youth emphasizes a variety of career opportunities, Manos added.
“This program isn’t just putting students into restaurants or fast food,” he said. “It goes beyond: engineering firms, banks and other opportunities.”
Manos said there is interest in the program at Jefferson High School and he is currently working to get more employers involved, including agriculture producers.
“In Helena a student was placed at a family ranch in Townsend,” Manos said, adding that students interested in ranch management or a similar field could get this same kind of experience in Jefferson County.
Ultimately Manos said the
scope of his work with the JLDC and Jefferson County is to determine the community needs and wants for both employers and prospective employees. It’s his goal to help identify the need for particular employers, and how those needs can be satisfied.
“Jefferson County is not Lewis and Clark or Broadwater or Butte-Silverbow County,” he said. “We have programs that have worked elsewhere and now we are trying to determine which of these programs will work for Jefferson County.”
Manos said he is focused on finding sustainable solutions for employers and employees alike. One solution he’s been particularly focused on is providing more remote work options.
“As far as remote work is concerned, ‘what does it look like and is there potential for it?’” he asked. “There is talent employers can get who maybe don’t live in Boulder but live outside the county. It’s important to ask if there is more opportunity for remote work in some fashion, hybrid or otherwise.”
Manos said he’s already seen some positive results working with these programs in Helena.
“At the remote work workshops in June and September we had six people who went through the training, and within four to six weeks following the training, four individuals got offers,” he said.
A 30-year military veteran who served both active and reserve duty, Manos is also intentional about working directly with veterans. He’s worked directly with SkillBridge, a program through the Department of Defense that connects retired and returning service members to career job training opportunities.
“Working directly with this program I’ve seen upwards of four military members get hired,” he said.
Seidensticker said he is encouraged by Manos’ direction.
“I think a county-wide workforce development initiative could go a long way,” Seidensticker said. “[Manos] has already helped us by connecting us with other like-minded individuals and organizations. We just need to start connecting these resources with local level players.”
Seidensticker added that he’d like to see this effort by Manos complement other economic development focuses, particularly childcare and healthcare.
“We also think that there could be an opportunity to look at other important needs like housing,” he said.
Manos said he’d like to hear from employers and keep the dialogue going to bring the best possible programs to the area.
“This is an investment in the county, so hearing from employers and getting an idea of maybe things they’ve already tried would be helpful,” he said. “I want to provide assistance that can help them help themselves.”
Chris Manos can be reached at cmanos@mbac.biz.
