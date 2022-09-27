In April 2022, the Jefferson County Museum awarded six Jefferson High School students for their entries into an early Jefferson County settlers poster contest sponsored by the museum. Today, those students’ work is on display at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
The poster created by Abby Miller and Tayan McMaster received the first place prize of $100. Miller and McMaster’s poster dived into the history of Boulder’s founder Edward Ryan.
Lily Delisle and Reese Wickens received the second place prize of $80 for their research on the Marks family.
The third place prize went to Emma Citi and Skylar Smith for their poster on the Carey family. Citi and Smith earned $40 for their research.
Thirty-five posters were submitted to the contest, according to the museum’s April press release, and all the posters were received from Jefferson High School’s American History class taught by Cody Ottman.
The top three posters are now on display on the second floor of the Jefferson County Courthouse. The remaining poster submissions are on display at the Jefferson County Museum.
According to Jefferson County Museum Director Melody Pesta, the posters will be on display for around a year.
