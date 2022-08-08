Jefferson High’s wrestling team, gearing up for a big 2022-23 season after its third-place finish at this year’s state championship, has had a packed summer, between club wrestling tournaments, camps, and open mats.
The Panthers finished their offseason wrestling by competing in the Keith Pierce Tournament in Three Forks on August 6. This tournament is unique, as the mats are placed on the high school football field.
All ten Jefferson wrestlers placed in the top four in their weight classes. Those included Jeyce Sullivan, 3rd in 14 and under (14U) 136 pounds; Mike Richard, 2nd, and Cooper Mikesell, 4th, in 16U 132 pounds; Brady Armstrong, 2nd in 16U 182 pounds; Kolbe Michaud, 2nd in 16U 220 pounds; Dylan Mikesell, 2nd, and Nik Richard, 4th, in Junior 120 pounds; Colman Thornton, 3rd in Junior 145 pounds; John Armstrong, 2nd in Junior 160 pounds; and Jeyden Sullivan, 1stt in Junior 195 pounds.
The Jefferson Little Guy Wrestling team also had a strong contingent of 18 competitors at the Keith Pierce tournament. Placing for the Little Guys were Dean DeWit 4th in 6U 45 pounds; Damian Terrell, 2nd in 8U 45 pounds; Jordan Buckley, 4th in 8U 53 pounds; Jaden Anderson, 3rd in 8U 62 pounds; Jacob Buckley, 2nd in 10U 53 pounds; Jestin Sullivan, 2nd in 12U 74 pounds; Korbin Rintamaki; 2nd in 12U 8 pounds; and Spencer Abbott, 3rd in 12U 92 pounds.
Among the girls, Bella Hays placed 3rd in 12U 70 pounds; Abigail Cragen was 2nd in 12U 80 pounds; Daisy Johnson, 2nd in 14U 92 pounds; Ada Johnson, 2nd in 14U 110 pounds; and Megan Anderson, 2nd, and Morghan Barna, 3rd, in 14U 119 pounds. Also competing for the Jefferson Little Guys were Cody Johnson, Carter DeWit, Henry Bailey and Emma Buck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.