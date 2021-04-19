Jefferson County Parks, Trails, and Recreation Commission

Monday, April 26, 6:30 to 8:30 PM

To join remotely, phone: 646-558-8656; online @zoom.com/join

Enter meeting ID 842 4914 2412; Password 754762

     Agenda: Call to Order; Establish a Quorum; Public Comment on Matters Not on the Agenda; Correspondence/Communication; Review minutes    

     Guest Speaker

     Regional Parks, Trails, Recreation Update: North, Central/Elk Park, South

     Old Business: Event schedule; Trail pamphlet/Magazine; Travel Management; Facebook postings (County and Discoverjeffersontmt.org)  

     New Business: Appointment of Officers; McClellan Creek Road Trail

Other Business. Set next meeting date: tentatively May 24

