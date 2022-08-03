On July 26, momentum picked up for the Animal Shelter and Care of Jefferson County, as workers began leveling land for the placement of a garage, breathing new life into hopes for a facility. This construction comes thanks to local donations and fundraising following two failed attempts at a mill levy.
The land is located off of Muskrat Lane, just east of Boulder, and is leased by the Animal Shelter and Care of Jefferson County from the city. Barb Reiter, a member of the shelter committee, told The Monitor that the project will cost around $42,000, which includes $22,000 for the garage, $10,000 to level the ground, and an estimated $10,000 for utilities. Once ready, the building will accommodate five holding kennels for dogs, and several for cats, depending on layout. Reiter added that the group’s research shows that this set up doesn’t meet the county's needs; nevertheless, the building will allow a safe spot for the public or law enforcement to take animals in Jefferson County.
The Animal Shelter and Care of Jefferson County has hosted different events and fundraisers throughout the year to support their goals of taking care of animals in Jefferson County. It has also received donations that they have put toward the project. Reiter explained that “these donations have come from people in Jefferson County who know the need for animal care.”
The first attempt to pass a mill levy occurred in 2020, and then a request for Reiter said this motivated them to work harder to find other methods of funding the project. The goal for the all-volunteer nonprofit is to continually find ways to provide care for the animals in Jefferson County.
Animal Shelter and Care of Jefferson County hopes to have everything up and running by the end of August. However, due to ever-increasing costs of needed materials, the group is prepared to potentially see some delays. They are also researching options for heating and materials to meet the needs of the animals in the upcoming winter months.
The project will continue to operate with fundraisers, donations and volunteer work, including a cornhole tournament in Montana City at Jackson Creek Bar & Grill on Aug. 13. More information about the project can be found at the Animal Shelter and Care of Jefferson County’s website, https://animalshelterandcarecommittee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.