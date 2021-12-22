The most extensive testing of the new ElectMT system by the Montana Secretary of State (SOS) staff and election administrators was completed on December 14. It found 94 issues, some critical, some not.
Previous testing, like parallel testing in 2020, was not completed due to the new system having too many bugs and issues to undergo more extensive testing, like the parallel testing over a one-year period. This means that many election administrators have not yet viewed the new election system without major bugs/issues.
Wasn’t it always the plan for the new ElectMT system to undergo a parallel testing process?
Does the contract between Montana and BPro (election system vendor) contain terms regarding parallel testing?
Is it not the purpose of parallel testing of the new and old systems to undergo a rigorous testing process to identify and fix bugs and issues so when the new system is implemented and the old system is mothballed, the severity and quantity of bugs and issues are minimized to ensure that election integrity remains intact?
Does the SOS Office truly believe that the majority of bugs and issues have been uncovered and fixed and that the parallel testing they initially supported is now not necessary?
Can the SOS Office state that the new election system is 100% ready to go with a guarantee that the bugs and issues will be minimal with no disruptions to voters or election administrators?
How does the SOS Office define “criteria” for the new election system in their statement “if criteria is met, the system goes live”?
Was a certain passing rate part of the criteria? In the past, we know some of the systems had not met the 90% passing rate.
Were the results of parallel testing part of the criteria?
I support the election administrators’ recommendation to conduct parallel testing in 2022 and go live with the new system in 2023 to allow for more thorough testing by all of the election administrators and public users. It is crucial to voters having trust in election integrity that this election system performs on day one with minimal issues and no disruptions.
