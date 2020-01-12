The Monitor, a dynamic weekly paper and online news site in Jefferson County, Montana, is looking for a dynamic undergraduate or graduate journalism student to join our team this summer. This is a paid position.
The intern will take on a broad range of responsibilities across the newsroom. She/he will report and write stories for the Monitor’s online site and print newspaper, producing news stories on local government and events every week as well as multiple enterprise stories over the course of the summer. Ideally, we would want the intern to take ownership of a significant, multi-story enterprise project that advances one of our core coverage areas. She/he also will help load content on our website and assist with social media promotion of the Monitor’s content.
The Monitor is under new ownership and leadership. The paper aims to sustain its historically strong journalism, but it has made several strategic shifts in its first year to better serve its audience and community while ensuring its financial sustainability. These changes include:
- Introduction of a dynamic online news site – and a shift, over time, to a digital-first publication strategy.
- A strong emphasis on solutions reporting, surfacing and investigating potential responses to the challenges facing Jefferson County
- Focus on a few “tentpole” issues that drive enterprise reporting
- Expansion of local news coverage in communities outside Boulder
- Online and offline engagement activities that augment the paper’s solutions reporting, catalyzing constructive and inclusive public discourse that points the community toward action
- Development of interactive mechanisms to track audience engagement, coverage interests, and questions
The intern will work in the thick of this important shift. She/he will be exposed to all aspects of local journalism – and, more important, will play a significant part in what amounts to an experiment in small-town newspapering. We will rely on her/his creative input to inform this experiment, and hope that she/he will feel comfortable trying out new ideas.
Send your CV and a note of interest to Keith Hammonds, publisher, at keith@boulder-monitor.com.
