Richard O’Connor is looking up.
Ten years ago, O’Connor founded the Jesse A. Marcel Library, a small red building off South Hills Road in Clancy, dedicated to exploring and exposing certain mysteries of the universe: unidentified flying objects (UFOs), crop circles, and alien life and lore.
He named it after his friend and medical colleague Dr. Jesse A. Marcel Jr., and Marcel’s father Maj. Jesse A. Marcel. In 1947, Maj. Marcel, then an Air Force intelligence officer, reportedly investigated the crash of an unidentified flying object in Roswell, New Mexico.
Since 2012, O’Connor has packed the Marcel Library with books and papers documenting extraterrestrial phenomena. Every Tuesday evening, he has hosted meetings of those interested in learning more. Through the library and the Crop Circle Foundation, Inc., he has raised money for research and to build awareness.
That mostly one-man crusade, he says, left him a bit burned out. “I guess I hoped that it would have more of an impact than it has had.” O’Connor said.
Now, however, the world may be coming around to something O’Connor has been certain of for years: There is something out there. In 2017, The New York Times published an article documenting $22 million in funding for the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), a federal government program that investigated reports of UFOs run by a military intelligence official, Luis Elizondo, from 2007-2012.
Since then, more information about UFOs and the US government has emerged. In April, 2019, the U.S. Navy drafted new guidelines for the reporting of UFOs after writing in a statement to Politico of “a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated airspace in recent years.”
Before all this, Richard O’Connor was an anesthesiologist in Helena. He practiced for nearly 30 years before retiring in July of 2015. For much of that time, he was only vaguely aware of and not that interested in UFOs.
But around 1989, he saw a television documentary about Roswell -- and he recognized the face of a co-worker at St. Peter’s Hospital: Jesse A. Marcel Jr., an ear, nose, and throat specialist. In the documentary, Marcel told the story of his father returning home one night in 1947 with debris collected from an unusual crash.
“I just approached him one day and said, ‘You know, you are getting up there in years and you’re not going to be around forever. What do you think if I opened a library and named it after you and your father with the intention of carrying on your story when you’re gone?’”
JAML is a small, one-room cabin, with a large white garage door taking up the entirety of the back wall. Normally, O’Connor says the building can hold about 90 people, though meetings tended to be smaller than that.
The folding chairs that would seat all 90 are stacked neatly along the left wall which has several large, framed photos of crop circles. Along the right wall stands a series of bookcases back to the brim with books and DVDs.
Despite O’Connor’s soft-spoken demeanor, his excitement to be talking about UFOs is palpable as he bounces back and forth between books. He isn’t a man looking to relax. He is a man looking to know more, to keep moving, and to ask questions.
O’Connor is, basically, a one-man-band. For every meeting, when the library was open, he hunted down and provided the content, facilitated discussions, arranged for guest speakers, and found new books to line the shelves. “That’s why this place exists: To give people a safe place to discuss this in a rational manner without judgment or getting made fun of,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor reopened JAML in 2021. Public meetings are infrequent, more or less monthly. Those interested can email rkojaml@gmail.com for updates.
A version of this article was originally published in The Boulder Monitor in June, 2021
