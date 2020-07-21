This huge argument of race and Black Lives Matter seems to me to really be about one thing, and it isn’t race. It’s control. Whose feathers can we ruffle today? How many more people can we get riled up? How can we ruin our country’s government and character and make money doing it? Let’s “pay protesters and rioters” to destroy things and break the good people down.
I have no proof that this has taken place, obviously, but we’ve all heard it. However, if in fact it has, why would someone do this? The only logical explanation is big money and control. There is a lot of information out there swirling around this subject and I happen to believe that most of it is true and that is scary.
I don’t see race. I don’t see black or white or yellow or whatever. I see people. I’m not a prejudiced person. I have friends of many races. The reality is, it doesn’t really matter what color your skin is because not only are we all one race — the human race, but we each have so many different nationalities in us, that we’re not really just black or just white.
I believe that all people who stand on a forum for one race in particular and start shouting, protesting or pushing for one particular agenda, they themselves are racists because they are not supporting all lives, all races. Martin Luther King, Jr. didn’t advocate for Black Lives Matter. He didn’t want black people to be more important than whites. He wanted all people to love all people, skin color aside.
History cannot be erased. Taking down statues and deleting information in textbooks doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. Nor is a single person alive today who personally owned a slave in the Civil War. Their families may have, but not them. So why are people today blaming whites for things that all of our ancestors did well over 100 years ago? How does this create good change? How does this create love for humanity?
I really want to understand how black people in particular feel oppressed in today’s society. We all enjoy the same freedoms, i.e. freedom of speech, freedom to choose the job or career we want, freedom to live in any city we want, etc. So how are they oppressed?
I don’t believe in or support Black Lives Matter because all people matter. Not just the black ones. Blue Lives Matter is another instance where someone is being left out. We don’t have a Green Lives Matter or a Camo Lives Matter. What about our military? All. Lives. Matter.
If anything is to be learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is this: Billionaires are attempting to overthrow our government and control the American people by using their big money to sway people through the media and also by funding actions that hurt people. If they can convince enough people to take a vaccine or worse yet get a law passed to force it, that’s control. If they can sway the media to report only what they want them to, because they own the media, that’s control. If they can make the populace believe everything they hear and see through the media without considering what our government says, that’s control.
That is terrifying. It’s terrifying that not only are they doing that, but that they’re being successful because people are doing exactly what the billionaires want. They are using platforms like Black Lives Matter to create and incite hatred for people so that they can divide us as a country and take control. They are also using the social distancing measures to create a uniform process of thinking so that we no longer have our own voices.
I believe that every person in this country just needs to stop what they’re doing, turn away from the media, and start looking at the problem from the outside, instead of getting in the middle of it. I also believe that the greater population of this country is inherently good and is being swayed by the media and money. The people of this country are the ones who can truly make it stop, the general public, not the billionaires. When we have one voice in unison against the billionaires, we will see change.
President Trump is not to blame for the condition of this country or COVID-19. The people with big money and those in our government who are attempting to blame Trump and remove him from office are the ones who are to blame and are intentionally destroying this country to benefit themselves and create a communist or socialist society in the process. They are using people like Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton to do it. They are dangerous people and do not have the best interests at heart for this country. Obama did more damage than good in my opinion and he’s still trying to give his two cents and sway people against Trump.
Stop listening to them, take away their power over you — and you will see change.
Cary Burnside lives and works in Boulder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.