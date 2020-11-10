If a defeated candidate wants to petition for a recount, he or she has to wait until the state canvass is completed, which begins Nov. 24, said Susan Ames, spokesperson with the Montana Secretary of State’s office That is because this is a state, and not county, race, she said.
In the Nov. 3 election, Republican Jim Buterbaugh plans to petition for a recount for the Senate District 38 seat.
In order for a recount to take place, the defeated candidate must file a petition for recount with the Secretary of State within five days of the official state canvass, said Ames.
If the margin of difference is greater than one-fourth of 1%, but less than one-half of 1%, the defeated candidate requesting a recount must post a bond with the clerk and recorder of the county in which the candidate resides. The bond must be in an amount set by the clerk and recorder sufficient to cover all costs of the recount incurred by each county in which a recount is sought, including loss of time of regular employees caused by absence from their regular duties. A bond is not required when the margin of difference is less than one-fourth of 1%.
