Each year, Jefferson High School and Jefferson County welcome several foreign exchange students. These students, who hail from all parts of the world, usually arrive near the start of August and stay until mid-June. These students work with a program called Exchange First, to get set up with families and schools.
Exchange First is a program that was started in 1979 with the goal of bringing cross-cultural understanding and proving a means of cultural exchange. Since they were founded the program has grown to work with over 50 countries and over 600 schools to help reach their goal.
Joe Michaud, counselor and academic advisor at Jefferson High School, works as a main contact at the school with these students, from getting them set up in classes to getting them involved in extracurricular activities. Michaud said that “I usually like to meet with the kids as soon as possible, and I work with the host families to help get that set up.”
Michaud said he tries to be intentional about getting the foreign exchange students involved in activities that interest them.
"We want each foreign exchange student to have the best experience possible,” he said.
But the foreign exchange students' travel experience goes further than that of their time in school; it also is affected by who they live with during their year abroad.
Host families are the people who open up their houses to welcome these students from overseas to town. Exchange First representative Erin Craft, who hosted two foreign exchange students last year, said it's “really an amazing experience. [The foreign exchange student program] helps bring so much culture to our community.”
Craft began hosting foreign exchange students as a way to give back, because she had had positive experiences with foreign exchange students when she was younger. It's a rewarding experience, Craft said, despite the challenges involved.
“It can seem like this big extra thing to add on with potential costs and possible challenges of working out details, and in our area it is hard to find families that have the space for a student,” she said. However, Craft said, as a coordinator, she works to help people understand what hosting entails and is happy to help them along the way. In soothing people's doubts, Craft is sure to explain the structure of the program and the ways that the students bring their funding and what the hosts' responsibilities are. In hosting a student, Craft said that it is an amazing way to lean more about these foreign cultures, "for us we do our best to have them share their traditions with our family, they do things like help cook" Once people realize that the students are able to integrate into their homes and share so much they become much more open to the idea of hosting, she continued to say.
In hopes to find host families Craft said word-of-mouth is perhaps the best way to do so, as the more people hear about the good experiences involved, the more likely other host parents are to sign up.
One of the rewards involved with being a host parent that Craft finds particularly meaningful is having the opportunity to share many aspects of the Boulder community with the students, and help the students find ways to get involved.
"I have seen the kids volunteer and do work at the elementary schools," Craft said, adding this particular volunteering endeavor gives the foreign exchange students a chance to share their traditions and heritage.
As the new school year is about to begin, Craft plans to keep working with these foreign exchange students and keep bringing these opportunities and experiences to the community. More information about hosting students is available at the EF website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.