“Why does your name fit you?” and “Would a different name fit you better?” Addy responded to these prompts in her 4th grade journal entry: “I like my name the way it is... Because it is small (like me!) and it is easy to spell!”
Addy may have been small in stature, but not in heart. She was known to all as a creative, kind, intelligent, and passionate girl. Her faith in Jesus, sense of self and purpose were evident in everything she did. Addy’s favorite hobbies (again, according to her 4th grade journal) included drawing pictures, hugging her mom, and riding her bike. Her favorite activities included soccer, reading, and spending time with her family and friends, all of whom adored her.
We all knew there was something special about Addy from the second she was born. As a toddler, her sweet and smart spirit became evident, and she only blossomed from there. As a 10-year-old, she was clever, still sweet, and responsible. When together with her cousins, you could always count on Addy to be the leader that would come up with a creative way to keep everyone entertained. She was a daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, friend, and a blessing to all those who were lucky enough to know and look up to her. To know her was to love her.
As kind and intelligent as Addy was, she was fierce, brave, and strong. If Addy set her mind to something, she would be at expert level in no time at all. Her competitive spirit, dedication, and loyalty to her team were evident as she advanced in her soccer and basketball skills from game to game. She was an excellent student at the Clancy School, and enjoyed reading “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “The Babysitter’s Club,” and “Dork Diaries.” She shared her dad’s love of all things Harry Potter, and loved to chat with her family and friends and play Minecraft and Roblox with them, while munching on her nightly bowl of popcorn.
Addy packed so many wonderful and cherished memories into her ten years of life, but some of her favorites were: dancing, singing, and being silly with her siblings, cousins and friends, Selvig family trips to Idaho, Utah, and North Carolina with Grandma Suzy and Grandpa Dave and her aunts, uncles and cousins, time spent in Scobey painting hay bales, driving the gator, and exploring on the farm with Grandpa Rick and Grandma Nena and family, painting beautiful art with Grandma Suzy, playing the piano, jeep rides, Christmases in Scobey, camping and boating, catching crawdads, the annual Christmas tree hunt with the Marlenees, baking, jumping at the Flying Giant trampoline park, writing stories, trying out the latest flavor at Crumbl Cookie, skiing, skating and any outdoor activities, and playing with her dog, Rex.
Addy developed incredible friendships along the way and spent much of her time creating lasting memories with them. According to Addy’s friends, she changed their lives and she loved and accepted everyone just the way they were. She made everyone feel included, comfortable, and deeply cared for, and made everyone so happy when they were around her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.