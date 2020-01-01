My father-in-law was a wonderful man. He was smart, kind, and quick to protect those he loved. We all looked up to him.
Scott was jovial, one of the happiest people I've ever met. He said nichelle instead of “nickel”; that was one of my favorite things about him. One of his favorite TV shows was Judge Judy. While it was always fun to hear her quips, it was even more fun to listen to Scott make fun of the goofy people who appeared on the show!
He was trustworthy and gave sound advice whenever you came to him with a problem. He always had an ear for our troubles; even if we just needed someone to listen and be impartial, he was there for us.
He was a teacher to his children, in an unconventional but effective and often funny way. He showed his kids how not to do things. He once tried to show his sons how to properly reverse a four-wheeler and ended up rolling it!
He adored his grandchildren. Even as things got harder for him, he always made sure they were safe and knew he loved them. Henry and Autumn (his oldest grandson and granddaughter) loved to sneak out of the house and play in the yard. Scott would block them at the door and call them by their whole names sternly, but always followed it up with a hug and an I love you.
And he cherished his wife, Dawn. She was a light in his world and made every day count with him. He in turn always focused his love on her, just like he had for 33 years of marriage. They would often sit down to watch a movie and because of one interruption or another it would take several hours — but they would always finish the movie they started.
Scott was a special man who was loved by everyone in his life.
