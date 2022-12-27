Bill lived in Boulder from 1972 to 1986, while he worked as a project manager for the Montana State Highway Department, building the highway between Boulder and Butte.
His wife, Arleen, shares a story about the time he intended to build their house himself. Well, that was short-lived because as the trusses were being installed, the truck that was jacked up fell off the jack and onto Bill’s foot, rendering him out of commission for quite some time. Since Dad had good connections at Jefferson High School, the shop department stepped in and completed the project for them!
Following are two poems, written for his graveside service, one by his daughter Barb Alt and the other by his stepdaughter Libby Stuart. Neither knew the other was crafting a poem, and the parallels are rather interesting. Although coming from different perspectives they aptly capture the essence of Bill Bork.
From Barb:
Ode to Poie
Why do I call him Poie?
I haven’t really a clue
Other than it rhymed with Moie and Groie
So what was a little girl to do?
When I think of Poie
I think of a gentle soul
Who would do anything for anyone
Regardless if it took a toll
When I think of Poie
I think of a social butterfly
He loved to get to know everything about you
He met people he knew everywhere he went without even having to try
When I think of Poie
I think of all the roads he built
As a highway project engineer, it was his job
By which, for many years, he kept his cup filled
When I think of Poie
I think of his bulging front shirt pocket
He carried so much stuff in there, it hurt to hug him
I never knew him to be without his quadruple Bic pen, he wore it like it was a locket
When I think of Poie
I think of his love for candy
I know where I got my sweet tooth
And whether hidden or in plain sight, he had plenty handy
When I think of Poie
I think of how much he loved golf
Whether he was playing or watching
He really admired Wolf (or was it Tiger?!)
When I think of Poie
I think of Rand McNally
He loved to plan a route
And recommend the shortest one so you wouldn’t dally
When I think of Poie
I think of silly
He just had a silly nature always trying to make people grin
One of the many reasons everyone loved Billy
From Libby:
What is he doing?
Looking over his loved ones he misses so much,
Learning how there are ways he can still be in touch,
That is what he’s doing today.
Enjoying conversations he has long awaited,
Knowing how long they have been so belated,
That’s what he’s doing today.
Swiftly traveling to see golf courses,
Admiring God’s work and all its resources,
That is what he is doing today.
Inspecting those roads he worked on so long,
Most still secure and still standing strong,
That is what he’s doing today.
Buzzing through Butte reminiscing and smiling,
Thinking of tales that have long been compiling,
That’s what he’s doing today.
Sitting between Ethel & his father John,
As they bask in the reunion they long waited upon,
That is what he is doing today!
No matter his journey we can feel comfort knowing,
he’s traveling with ease and still learning and growing.
That is what he is doing today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.