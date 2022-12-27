Don was born in Deer Lodge, and grew up Avon, Willow Creek, and Whitehall; he moved to Clancy with his son BJ and daughter Shawn in 1986. There, he spent time with his kids skiing, riding horses, and helping with Boy Scouts and 4H. Shawn and BJ’s summers were made extra special by motor home trips to many places including Arizona, Canada, and the Grand Canyon. Along with his wife Connie, these family trips continued with Don’s wife, Connie, and their combined families into the kids’ adulthood — with travels to Costa Rica, Mexico, Hawaii, New Orleans, the West Coast, and more.
Don and Connie traveled all over the world together, and Don was sure to make a friend everywhere they went. If he was missing in action, it likely was because he was chatting up a stranger or had run into someone he knew. There were few places in Montana he hadn’t been, and he was sure to know a family or two in every town. He had many good friends and often enjoyed dinners, concerts and adventures with them.
Don seemed to know a little something about everything. His oldest granddaughter held him in awe, convinced he could fix anything — which he probably could. He was the go-to fix-it guy for many, especially with cars. Don’s career as a diesel mechanic never ended on the clock; he was regularly helping someone out with a vehicle, often for trade, payments, or nothing. Don was a guy you could always count on to help.
When Don passed on, his wife Connie received a message from one of his son’s childhood friends. “I wanted to share what Don meant to me growing up,” the friend wrote. “As we are both aware, I was somewhat of a pain in the ass, and I’m sure he received an earful from plenty of people about me at different times. However he always treated me really well and was always willing to take me hunting or help me fix my vehicles, and spent time with me giving me a positive male role model in my life when I desperately needed one.
“Knowing Don, he never considered the impact he had on me, and the person I am today is due in part to the man he was in my life. When we got home last night, I was winterizing my boat and reflecting on how much patience it must have taken from him to spend the time teaching me to work on vehicles compared to BJ, who grew up with that from a young age. They say it takes a village to raise a child and Don was a steadfast influence in my village. He had plenty of times he should have let us have it, but I don’t ever remember him getting mad at BJ and I for the dumb stuff we did.”
This was definitely our Don. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and husband — but unfortunately cancer has no regard for the character of a person. Don fought long and hard, and for many years he would receive a chemo treatment and go right back to work. His positivity and determination bought him eight years to spend with his family and friends. For those who knew Don, remember his teasing spirit, kind heart and helping hand. His family continues to miss him very much.
