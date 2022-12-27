The fact that my brother Lee came into the world after seven girls is maybe one reason that, after he married Donna — on his 29th birthday, so he wouldn’t forget their anniversary — he and she moved to Montana, to get away from us all.
His family loved Montana; they loved the idea of cowboys as they bought the boots and hats. Lee spent his free time exploring the area for miles around Boulder. And when he discovered Yellowstone it became one of his biggest joys in life.
After Donna passed, Lee spent more and more time there. He kept buying more and more cameras and all the equipment that goes along with it. His buddy, who visited Yellowstone with him often, told me that Lee would fill the whole back seat with all his cameras and accessories. He had to have just the right one for the situation. He filmed and took such beautiful pictures of the animals in the park.
The last time I was out there he took us on a tour of the park. I think he could have been a tour guide, as he probably knew more about the park and the habits of all the animals than anyone who actually worked there.
What a guy: Lee liked joking around and arguing politics. But he really did have love for his wife Donna, her sons Terry and Tim, and his seven sisters who eventually quit trying to either boss him around or baby him. And his other love: Montana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.