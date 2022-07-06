Although the weather wasn't quite what some may have hoped for, Boulder was still able to put on a show between the Wyldman Rodeo, a parade and a firework finale. The rodeo, which started Friday evening, had a sizable turnout, with competitors from within the community as well as from without. There was, however, disagreeable weather on Sunday morning with lots of rain. The annual parade made its way down mainstream on Monday at noon, and left lots (candy specifically) to enjoy in its wake. And on Sunday evening, the fireworks display was a perfect way to end the weekend, whether you were watching from home or at a location around the town, the show had striking parts from all views.
featured
Fourth of July Activities left a Bang for the Weekend
- By Quinne Shultz, reporter
- Updated
Quinne Shultz
Reporter
