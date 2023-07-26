Morning mist was still on the ground, and the heat of the day had yet to set in, creating the perfect conditions for the Helena Forest Service’s Youth Forest Monitoring Program’s trek to establish a new monitoring site in the Elkhorns of Jefferson County.
Gathering at the Montgomery Park trailhead – the site of the 1988 Warm Springs fire – the youth were unbothered by the early morning air, already exploring their surroundings. Following a short safety discussion from the program Field Manager Liz Burke, the group set out to find its new monitoring site, noting weeds, slash piles and other objects lining the trail along the way.
Celebrating its 25th year of operation, the Youth Forest Monitoring Program provides students with an opportunity to explore a career in natural resource management.
“I wish I had something like this when I was their age,” Burke said, adding that the program offers great experience for high schoolers.
After five days of training, participants in the Youth Forest Monitoring Program select a specialty: either soils, weeds, streams, and for the first time this year, archaeology.
While the soils, streams and weeds teams hike trails throughout the area, the Youth Monitoring Programs first archaeology crew – which includes Copen Early, Robert Lesofski, Gavin Payne and Gianna Gutowsky – visits historic sites helping restore and protect pieces of Montana’s history.
Helena’s Youth Forest Monitoring Program takes place Monday through Thursday, and provides students with a $1,000 lump sum stipend for their summer work. Following their daily data collection, the students return to the Helena College computer lab to digitize their findings.
“I like the idea of a science career,” David Franklin, one of the youth members on the soil career said, adding that they hadn’t settled on one subject matter yet.
The opposite was true for fellow youth member Chloe Anderson.
Anderson, a 15-year-old from Helena, was assigned to work on the weeds team, which allows her to pursue her passion for plants.“I like weeds because we get to be close to the ground,” she said.
Anderson is not only fascinated by plants and their ability to heal people, but draws inspiration from them, stopping every several feet along the trail to inspect mushrooms and plants sprouting nearby: “Stuff comes from the ground up, just like when you start a goal. It’s motivational.”
After a handful of “we’re almost there’s” the troupe arrived at their destination and work began.
The stream team, composed of Allie Micemoyer, Kahlo Barnett and Coryn Perschon, branched off from the group to find their water source to test. Meanwhile Micky Wilson, Kai Moser and Anderson observed nearby landmarks and set up a 66-by-66-foot boundary. The weed team then scoured the inside of the boundary – referred to as a transect plot – to count and document all the weed species growing inside of it.
Already digging into their work, the soil team selected an area of their own for team member Nikole Norman to set up an infiltrometer – which measures the rate at which water infiltrates the soil and helps identify the soil’s rate of recovery following a fire. Franklin and team member Gibson Grigg were eager to get their hands dirty at their station, identifying the soil composition by observing its color, texture and structure.
Data collected by the youth monitors will be used to guide the Forest Service’s restoration and maintenance plans scheduled to take place in the area.
The upcoming plans, Burke said, will “slow down wildfire, so when – not if – it’s a safer place for firefighters.”
Participants in the Youth Forest Monitoring Program will share a report of their summer findings on July 27 at 11 a.m. at Helena College. Members of the public are invited to attend and learn more about the program.
