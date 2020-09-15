This is the second part of a 3-part story on the Elkhorn Working Group (EWG), a citizen advisory body that recommends land use strategies to the public agencies managing the Elkhorn Range. First convened in 2001 to overcome controversy over elk and livestock management, the EWG has evolved their intent as emerging pressures threaten core wildlife and habitat values of the range’s unique Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) and challenge the cultural continuity of surrounding communities.
Part II follows the EWG’s evolution of intent, from early years focused on trust and information through the dynamic interplay between habitat health, elk distribution, land use regulation, and the revolving pressures of access, recreation, and policy.
Trust in data
“You’re dealing with a group of people who understand that it’s important to understand, if they want to preserve things,” says David Brown, original chair and member of the Elkhorn Working Group (EWG).
Early trust, in data and in each other, was crucial to overcoming polarized dissent arising in the EWG. Tensions over forage competition between elk and cattle sidelined initial consensus. Since the 1980s, perceptions differed over accurate elk counts. Some ranchers, says Brown, thought that FWP methods of monitoring populations by air underreported true numbers, so they hired a private helicopter to conduct their own survey.
“What the ranchers came to understand,” continues Brown, a full-time rancher himself in the Helena Valley following a 40-year career as a commercial ag lender, “is that there is a big difference counting cattle through the gate of a corral versus an aerial count on the landscape.”
Trend counts by air can rival straight numbers in the right context, explains long-standing EWG member Ron Marcoux. “Their [ranchers] numbers came in lower, so it changed the discussion.”
With conflict over elk numbers tempered, the EWG identified a need to conduct and fund a survey of range conditions to address arguments over available forage. The Elkhorn Vegetation Study from 2004 to 2006 evaluated forage in the Elkhorns and compared results to historic range.
Findings of the independent science, says Brown, “proved that within the capability of the range there were resources for elk and livestock to coexist.”
“It was back to building trust again,” says Marcoux. “You continue to build on what you have.”
Evolving landscape, evolving mandate
With a basic reliance on information and comfort building among members, the EWG shifted focus to confront threats to rangeland health. They discussed with the managing agencies strategies to secure a robust Elkhorns ecosystem: they advocated wildlife restoration projects, supported land acquisitions like the BLM’s 5,500-acre Iron Mask property to increase winter range, and backed endeavors to eradicate noxious weeds and reestablish fire as a component to renew grasslands. Accelerated restoration efforts on specific sites led to wider focus on landscape monitoring.
Enter the mountain pine beetle. Since the late 1990s the insect had been ravaging the pine forests of western North America. By 2011 the unprecedented infestation had decimated millions of acres in Montana and by 2012, large tracts of forest in the Elkhorns had suffered close to 90 percent tree mortality.
At the same time, elk were utilizing more private land.
“A more important need developed to understand what was happening with the elk population as a whole,” says Marcoux. In particular, the EWG explored information and initiatives centered on habitat that would illuminate elk distribution and reduce landowner concerns by helping to keep the big game on public range instead of private land, especially during hunting season.
The EWG drove the implementation and funding procurement of a four-year Elkhorns Elk Research Study conducted by FWP to evaluate the impact of the mountain pine beetle infestation on elk habitat and distribution in the Elkhorns. Researchers used GPS radio collars to monitor 60 elk from 2015 to 2018 across an area of the Elkhorns comprised mainly of the WMU.
“There was a chance for comparison with FWP’s elk movement studies from the 1980s,” says Marcoux, referring to the original Elk Monitoring Program from 1982 to 1992. That study led to management strategies ultimately successful at keeping elk numbers in the Elkhorns at about 2,000.
Findings of the recent study released in August 2019 found elk frequenting localized private land around the Elkhorns more now than during the 1980s, and accentuated habitat changes that linked canopy cover with elk security and distribution.
The study highlighted management concerns of Adam Grove, Townsend District Wildlife Biologist for FWP and technical advisor to the EWG who co-authored the study.
Grove cites elk use of private land and disturbance on winter range among a litany of current issues in the Elkhorns that impact abilities to reduce conflict with private landowners, manage populations and ensure the long-term health of the landscape.
That backdrop compels the EWG to expand their basis for initiatives. Evolving land use pressures drive a building urgency within the group to carry habitat and distribution forward into regulation, planning, and policy when advising the managing agencies of the Elkhorns.
From summit to subdivision
The task of the EWG, says David Brown, is “to look at the overall mountain range from the 10,000-foot level.”
Current issues spotlight the group’s renewed call to champion the WMU’s unique wildlife priority while appraising management in the face of evolving human pursuits.
In one case it was found that thirty miles of road segments in the Elkhorns managed at present by the HLCNF may be Broadwater County roads, according to a 1923 inventory and 1960s federal travel planning. Recent travel planning, however, fails to identify the roads as county. When and how management of the roads was adopted by the Forest Service remains a mystery.
At stake are seasonal road closures currently enforced by the HLCNF that restrict motorized access in order to protect elk on winter range. If route management reverts to Broadwater County, potential access by antler hunters and lion hunters on snowmobile in late winter and early spring could push elk onto adjacent private land, rekindling landowner concerns, says Grove.
Opening the roads, Grove adds, could also redistribute the animals to other forest land where overgrazing could negatively impact USFS livestock grazing lessees.
Awaiting action from Broadwater County Commissioners, EWG vice-chair Mike Korn voices a developing viewpoint within the group that pulls perspective back to examine regulation.
“Is public access an unlimited thing, or do we have a responsibility to say there are certain ways the land should be used here and in other places ways it should not?”
A recent HLCNF bike trail proposal tested Korn’s reflection. In October 2018, the HLCNF requested public comment on the Strawberry Butte Front Country Trail Management Project to establish 39 miles of non-motorized trail – including trails created by users – in the northern Elkhorns near Montana City as part of the national forest system.
“There are three sides,” says Brown. “Incursion into wildlife-sensitive areas, increase in technology, and [legitimizing] new user-created trails.”
Korn points to the soaring popularity of mountain bikes and the encroachment of human development as factors that could intensify activity beyond the intended scope of the proposal, displace animals from public to private land, affect the operation of grazing allotments, and alter the character of the WMU.
“No one had any idea this would be an issue,” Korn says of intensive mountain biking, and now, e-bikes, a pedaled two-wheeler enhanced with an electric motor, “or that, for instance, Montana City would grow like an amoeba. It gets into the meat of why this area was designated as a WMU.”
“Are we going to look at it piece by piece, or the whole Elkhorns?” says veteran EWG member Ron Marcoux. He suggests retreat from piecemeal reaction to approach management with extended ecological initiative. “Do we deal with it quick, or be comprehensive about it? We need to think long-term.”
In an effort to influence broader standards, the EWG sent a letter to the HLCNF reciting their concerns about the bike trail project given the unique nature of the WMU, including the Forest’s use of Categorical Exclusion to proceed without conducting environmental analysis.
Pressing for WMU protection
On the heels of their response to the bike trail proposal, the EWG examined the current revision of the HLCNF Forest Plan. They looked closely at the commitment in that document to press management for more inclusive, articulated, adaptive policy.
The group recently filed objections to the Final Draft Revised Plan challenging its lack of general standard and specific language to uphold or emphasize the WMU’s foundational wildlife principal over development like oil and gas leasing, timber harvest, mining and exploration, and mechanized use (bikes).
“The difficulty with the agencies,” says Brown, “is…they’re not good at adaptive management. They don’t have time to do what they say.”
His concern is that a national mandate for multiple-use diverts resources and attention and compounds a flagging management commitment to prioritize wildlife over other land uses in the WMU.
“They have a hard job,” Brown says of the Forest Service. “They’re pulled in different directions and they’re always getting sued. They have developed a culture of always needing to cover themselves. That makes it hard for them to satisfy the requirements of their job the way they used to.”
Referring to the HLCNF Forest Plan, Korn says, “They attempt to be general so they’re not held to the point.” Korn stresses the EWG’s responsibility to point out inconsistencies and protect a valued resource that rests in the hands of the public.
Part III explores the challenges of agency commitment to the WMU’s core values and the process of EWG consensus and continuity, bridging natural and cultural conservation to approach success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.