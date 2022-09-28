At one of our local swimming holes on the Prickly Pear, I often lie in the water, feet pointing downstream, with nothing but my nose exposed for oxygen. Higher up in its reach, the Prickly Pear is unsullied and crisp, and in the effervesce of the flow past my ears I imagine it melting off of an early summer snowdrift high in the Elkhorns, down the canyon along Tizer Road collecting smaller streams and gaining power, until it parallels I-15, eventually providing a little relief to my bald and sunburnt melon, then flowing past to Clancy, Helena, and the Missouri River beyond.
Except for maybe somewhere high on our western perimeter, where a tree whose stump arises on the edge of Jefferson County but its branches dangle over the divide, all the water that falls to earth here runs to the Atlantic Ocean. The divide Montanans are most aware of is our Continental one - diverging surface flow to one of two oceans on different shores of our country, as well as delineating the western edge of our county. But divides are near-endlessly scalable when reduced, and it is those smaller catchments – what locals may refer to as “drainages”, that I’d like to explore.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has a technical name for those successively smaller drainages, always nested in larger ones, that occur on earth’s topography. The term they use for these are Hydrologic Units. The largest type of hydrologic unit is a Region, followed by a Subregion, which is reduced to a Basin, to a Subbasin, to a Watershed, to a Subwatershed. When it comes to Jefferson County, the largest of those categories entirely contained here is the Boulder River subbasin.
As can be seen in the map, the western portion of our county makes sense hydrologically and the county line is coincident with the flow of water. It is when the county lines become straight – when they leave the terrain and become reliant on legal descriptions and the graticules of man – that things don’t make as much sense. Watersheds poke in and out of the county, and subbasins named after creeks most residents here have never heard of occupy chunks of our territory. I believe the world would be a simpler and more sensible place if our administrative boundaries honored landscape, but that ship has sailed.
It is fun and important to think about where the water flows. For both Jefferson County and Montana, it is true that when we swim in a volume of water, we may be the first to do so, though there will be plenty of opportunities for those downstream and they will count on it for that and more. I also enjoy thinking smaller than even the USGS. I live in the subwatershed of Spring Creek, but within that I can identify hundreds of drainages – some of which I hike, some of which wash out my driveway from time to time. Look at your subwatershed and you can no doubt do the same.
But then sometimes water stops flowing. Basins can be endorheic – a place with no outflow - a concluding catchment where the water stops and has nowhere to go and is only lost via seepage or evaporation. Locally, this could be a puddle, or perhaps some ponds out there, though Montana has numerous endorheic basins of larger size. I am certain I am not the only one who questions whether I am living a life of endorheism in Jefferson County – my remaining existence here being a terminal one – never to leave.
