At one of our local swimming holes on the Prickly Pear, I often lie in the water, feet pointing downstream, with nothing but my nose exposed for oxygen. Higher up in its reach, the Prickly Pear is unsullied and crisp, and in the effervesce of the flow past my ears I imagine it melting off of an early summer snowdrift high in the Elkhorns, down the canyon along Tizer Road collecting smaller streams and gaining power, until it parallels I-15, eventually providing a little relief to my bald and sunburnt melon, then flowing past to Clancy, Helena, and the Missouri River beyond.

