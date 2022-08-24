WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24
3-6 pm – 4-H Check-in
6:30 pm – 4-H Indoor Project Judging and Interviews
4 pm – MBHA Barrel Race
THURSDAY, AUGUST 25
10 am – 4-H Hog Show
12 pm – 4-H Pocket Pet Show, Rabbit Show, Cat Show
4 pm – In-County Rodeo: FREE
6:30 pm – 4-H Lamb Show
5:30-6:30 pm – Arts, Crafts, Needlework entries accepted, Fair Headquarters
FRIDAY, AUGUST 26
9 am – Kids’ Horse Show, Arena
10 am-2 pm – Arts, Crafts, Needlework entries accepted, Fair Headquarters
11 am – Kids’ Parade, Main Street. Prizes for All
12 pm – Kids’ Rodeo, Arena
3 pm – 4-H Cattle Show
4 pm – Judging Fair headquarters.(Building closed.)
4-6 pm – Rabbit & Livestock entries received
5 pm – Jefferson County NRA Rodeo: $10 adults, $5 kids
7:30 pm – Rabbits judged in pens
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27
Exhibits open from 11-4
7:30-9:30 am – Foods, Garden & Crops entries received, Red Barn
7:30-9:30 am – Floral entries received, Volunteer Hall
10 am – StoryWalk by Boulder Community Library (open Saturday & Sunday)
10:30 am – Red Barn & Volunteer Hall closed for judging
11 am – Line-up for parade starts, Main Street
12 pm – Rodeo Parade, Main Street
12:45-2:45 pm – Music: The Nightcrawlers live at Gazebo
1:30 pm – Cirque High Flying Acrobats
1-2 pm – 4-H livestock buyers pick up bid numbers
2 pm – 4-H Livestock Sale
2-4 pm – Pocket pets, Livestock Barn
2:30 pm (or immediately following 4-H livestock sale) – Baked goods auction, Fair benefit, Red Barn
3-6 pm – Beef BBQ by JHS Music Dept. Music by Rich Matoon & his One-Man Band, White Barn
3:30-5:30 pm – Luke Handyside, live at Gazebo
3:30 pm – Cirque High Flying Acrobats
5 pm – Jefferson County NRA Rodeo. $10 Adults, $5 Kids. Rodeo arena
6 pm – Cirque High Flying Acrobats
8 pm – Barn Dance: The Longhorn Band, $2, White Barn
SUNDAY, AUGUST 28
Exhibits open from 10-2.
7-10 am – Breakfast, Boulder River Carousel benefit, Rodeo Concession Stand
10 am – Cirque High Flying Acrobats
10 am – Rodeo slack, Arena
10:15-10:45 am – Stick Horse Rodeo entries received
11 am – Kids’ Stick Horse Rodeo, Playground
12 noon – Kids’ Hunt in the Hay
12:30 pm –Toni Person Puppets, Red Barn
1 pm – Sing-Along with Sharon
12:30 pm –John Montoya, live at the Gazebo
1 pm – Cirque High Flying Acrobats
2:30 pm – Cirque High Flying Acrobats
2-3 pm – Exhibits released, premiums picked up, Fair Headquarters
INFORMATION: jeffersonmtfairrodeo.org
