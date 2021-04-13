An application to annex and amend the zoning map for about 29 acres in Boulder was tabled by the city’s Planning Board April 5 after a neighboring ranching family raised an issue about water rights.
Other concerns about the potential for a 36 lot residential housing development include possible runoff, traffic and the city’s water and sewer system’s ability to accommodate the additional homes.
The property is located off 2nd Avenue and would sit along three sides of the Boulder Cemetery.
Attorney Jack Connors, who was representing McCauley General Partnership and McCauley Family Ranch LLC, said the city’s water rights do not include the land slated for annexation. Connors asked that the Planning Board either recommend denial or table the application to give the city time to look into the water rights issue.
If Boulder annexes this property, it has to provide water and this could be a liability for the city, said Connors.
Connors provided a letter and other materials to the Planning Board, and which states that the city has not received the necessary authorization from the Montana Department of National Resources and Conservation to expand the place for its use of water rights. According to DNRC records, the agency has not approved a change application to expand the place of use for the city’s water rights, nor does it appear the city has ever filed an application to do so, according to Connors’ letter.
Connors’ clients are also concerned about how the proposed subdivision would impact their water rights, irrigation ditches and agricultural interests in the vicinity.
The Planning Board opted to table the applications to investigate the issue further. The next meeting is May 3.
Residents living along 2nd Street also expressed concern about the amount of traffic the development would generate, given that the road currently does not have sidewalks.
Others questioned the integrity of the process and compared it to when they were asked to comment on the gravel pit, which is now located at the east end of 2nd Street.
“I feel like we’re being sold a bill of goods and they’re manipulating everyone in here,” said Boulder resident Robin Farrell.
Planning Board member Sue Pasini asked if any analysis had been done concerning runoff from the property, as a portion of it is sloping. She also asked if the applicant had taken into consideration the possibility of the Montana Highway Patrol moving to the former Montana Development Center campus in terms of the city’s water and sewer capability.
Jerry Grebenc, senior planner with Great West Engineering, said the latter concern was not part of the current analysis and is something that would be deferred to the city.
Grebenc said the annexation and zoning map amendment were just the first steps in the process. If those are approved, the plans will still have to go through the subdivision review process, where a closer look will be given to road design and other details will be done, said Grebenc.
“This project is by no means a done deal,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.