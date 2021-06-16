It’s obviously important to prune trees – and I’ll explain why below. But it’s also important to know when to prune.
It’s a truism that the best time to prune is late winter and early spring, when trees are not susceptible to a freeze but before the buds begin to swell. But this does not apply to all trees! Three species you should not prune when dormant are Acer (maples), Betula (birches), and Ulmus (elms).
Be kind to your maple, birch and elm trees. Only prune them when they are in full leaf, so they don’t bleed. Mid-June through July is the best time to prune maples and birches — not earlier. Why? When do people tap maples to get syrup? When they are dormant, because that’s when the sap runs. Yes, syrup is also made from birch trees. Depending on the variety and location, their sap generally starts to flow a bit later than maples.
This photo was taken just two minutes after pruning a maple in early spring. See the sap? That bleeding in itself weakens the tree — and it also attracts several varieties of insects, some of which can cause additional harm.
If you see a broken branch, cut it off no matter what the time of the year. One or two cuts won’t hurt — but it’s not wise to make dozens of cuts or to prune an entire tree at once. And do not paint or spray anything on the cut. Pruning cuts will heal by themselves. And insects are usually not a big problem if you limit the number of cuts.
Another tip while pruning: It’s wise to dip your pruners in a disinfecting solution after every cut so you don’t spread any diseases to another part of a plant or to other plants. I usually keep an old coffee can handy with a mixture of water and bleach for this purpose.
This brings back memories of one of my favorite horticultural experts, Dr. Robert Gough, PhD, of Montana State University. Here are a few things we learned from “Dr. Bob”:
• Pruning at planting time: just after transplanting, the tops should be pruned back to compensate for the loss of roots and to begin training the tree. This should not exceed one-third of the plants total top growth.
• Training: to develop a strong framework to withstand winds, a tree should be pruned to a few strong limbs spaced well apart, up, down and around the trunk.
To develop a shade tree with limbs coming off the trunk at a height greater than 1.6 to 2.4 meters, lower branches should be pruned off. Ideally, pruning should be done over an extended period of time as the tree grows in height. If done all at once, this can result in a weak, spindly tree that needs staking.
If you must prune all at once ,it is best to prune those lower branches to short stubs. These stubs will eventually be removed. The short stubs act as sap drawers, putting out leafy shoots which manufacture food and draw up water and minerals resulting in a stouter, stronger trunk. These stubbed branches must be kept pruned back and can be removed completely after permanent scaffold branches (the main crown) have been established.
• Tree health: Prune to eliminate limbs with weak crotches that arise from the trunk at acute angles; eliminate limbs that cross each other or compete for the same space in the trees crown; and eliminate dead and diseased branches to improve the appearance of the tree and prevent entrance and spread of diseases and insects. You can revitalize older trees by cutting out part of the crown of the tree, reducing the leaf area that the root system has to supply. More vigorous growth results in the remaining branches. Pruning also can increase air circulation through the tree both for the trees benefit and to increase air flow into the landscape. More sunlight gets through the tree which is beneficial for lawn growth below.
• Safety: Dead, broken, weak or split branches, or low hanging branches which might be a hazard to people, vehicles or buildings should be removed.
Richard Krott is co-founder of Tizer Botanical Gardens & Arboretum
Log In
