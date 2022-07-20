Located in the center of Clancy is the small-town business Treasure State Woodworks, which is responsible for making big changes in peoples' homes. Although the cost of wooden materials continues to rise, Treasure State Woodworks continues to serve members of the community.
North Carolina native Erik Smith opened up Treasure State Woodworks in 2013; however, the business moved into its current location after Smith purchased the building in January of 2021. Smith said he is thankful to have "somewhere to call home" and continues to meet nice people from the area.
Although Smith feels comfortable working from the Clancy location, he said the increased price for wood materials has impacted his business. Smith said plywood has at times cost more than four times the amount it used to with the price for other woods rising between 10% to 20%.
According to research published by the Forest Service division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, pandemic-triggered labor shortages and supply chain disruptions are to blame for the price surges.
Rising fuel prices have also made it more expensive for Smith to travel to and from job sites. The back and forth travel adds up quick, he said.
In response to higher overhead costs, Smith has had to raise prices at Treasure State Woodworks, which has in turn impacted customers' eagerness to do business. "It has definitely discouraged people, especially with first-time clients," he told The Monitor.
Not only are materials more expensive, but it takes longer to get them, Smith said, explaining that he urges his clients to prepare more in advance. "You can't plan too far ahead now," he said.
At the moment, Treasure State Woodworks employs one employee besides Smith. While he isn't actively seeking extra help, Smith said he'd entertain the idea of hiring more employees. Someday Smith hopes to work solely in the shop and to send employees to do the installations.
Smith said he is still in the process of getting things off the ground; however, the current amount of business keeps Treasure State Woodworking going. "Work has been getting busier, but who knows how long that will last," Smith said.
Smith first learned the importance of woodworking on his family's farm in North Carolina. At just 12 years old, he helped build a home for his grandmother as well as with other projects around the farm.
After high school, Smith went on a road trip to Denver with his brother. While out west, he got involved with kayaking, rock climbing and other outdoor activities. He eventually moved to Big Sky, where he spent much of his time skiing while working as a framer and carpenter.
Later on, he attended Montana State University for photography with the hope to practice the craft out in the outdoors and to utilize his natural "eye for detail."
Returning to the meticulous work he always enjoyed, Smith apprenticed under a master carpenter for two years. He's remodeled homes since 2001 and locals can find his work in unlikely places throughout Clancy; this includes some new stalls in the women's bathroom at Chubby's Bar and Grill.
Those interested in purchasing customer carpentry or furniture from Treasure State Woodworks can visit treasurestatewoodworks.com or call (406) 579-3061.
