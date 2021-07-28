When Ellen Rae Thiel was in elementary school in Jackson, Montana, she used to listen in on the older students' history classes. She said students were only allowed to start taking history in the fourth grade, and she was not there yet. She did not know why, but she could not resist peaking across the room, straining her ears, and listening in on these stories of the past.
"I was supposed to be probably studying spelling or something, but I was always listening to them. I just always liked history, all my life," Thiel, 82, said in an interview on July 22.
Throughout her life, Thiel has devoted innumerable hours to history, most recently to the history of Jefferson County in her work as the vice president of The Heritage Center in Boulder. She said that the museum is a nonprofit, therefore all services for the center are volunteer-based. Apart from donations, she said volunteers—Thiel, Nancy Alley, Shirley Rogers and Kathy Dyer—purchase everything: the cartridges for the printers, the paper, the toilet paper, the pens, the glue, the tape.
Thiel comes into work five days a week and is currently working on sorting, alphabetizing, and entering the thousands of archival photographs that The Heritage Center owns in a computer database.
Every once in a while, she said, as she’s going through the pictures, she’ll see a face and wonder who that person was. Pretty soon, she said, she’ll find herself spending hours researching them—when they lived, what they did, what they were like, how many kids they had, who their parents were—just because she is "curious."
"If you like history, you just get wrapped up in things," Thiel chuckled. Rogers joked that you should never give them a name and a date, because you'll get way more information than you asked for.
Visitors come in to view The Heritage Center's collection and learn about the history of the county. Thiel said they get a lot of people who see the sign and decide to stop on their way through town. It is not like other museums. It features painted portraits found when Boulder residents cleaned out their attics, dresses owned by women who lived over a century ago, faded family photographs, files filled with the histories of the county’s ghost towns, old typewriters and telephones, a violin with a single string, bottles of 19th-century medicine, and more. The museum tells a personal story of those who lived here, sometimes literally in text and other times through displaying their everyday items. The collection highlights the importance of these everyday objects in characterizing who the people of Boulder really were.
Thiel has a story to tell about every single object, most of which are not featured in the exhibits.
Thiel said that whenever she moves to a new place, she learns its history. She moved to Boulder with her husband in the early 1970s, thinking it was a great place to raise her children, she said. In her research, Thiel found that no one had written a history of Jefferson County. Jefferson County is one of the original nine counties created when Montana became a U.S. territory in 1864, Thiel said, so she found it surprising that in more than 100 years, no one had compiled its history.
"In all these years, when you wanted to learn about Jefferson County, you had to read all the Montana textbooks," she said. Thiel said Olive Hagadone did just that—she wrote a complete history of the county, which was printed in The Monitor. Thiel said that Hagadone, who died in 2006, inspired her and was her "mentor."
Thiel said she began working on historical research projects for her own enjoyment soon after she moved to Boulder. These projects included reading all of Boulder’s newspapers from 1885 to 1970, and abstracting all the marriages, births and deaths, and putting them into a database. Then she reread them, "just because I liked them," she said, and made notes about portions that interested her. According to Rogers, these notes were more than 1,000 pages long. Thiel said she originally wrote them by hand in notebooks before copying them over into the computer.
Then more projects: She went around Boulder and took pictures of all the houses.
"I’ve always really liked houses," she said. Then, she said, she went to the courthouse and researched the history of every house on her block. "I just did all that, and then I would file it at the library," Thiel said.
The drive to do these project came down to "curiosity," she said, though she did not know where that curiosity came from—maybe from an interest in people in general, she guessed, but she wasn't sure.
She said she never thought about opening a museum. She just enjoyed researching and then filing her findings at the library in a "little cabinet."
Alley moved to Boulder from Alaska in 1996 and was interested in genealogy, and thought of buying a building and starting a genealogy library, Thiel said. Alley was an old friend, and she told Alley that she would help.
Thiel said she never imagined The Heritage Center would become what it is now.
"I’m amazed that we have so much, and we’re so lucky to have it all," she said.
Over the years, she said, more and more people donate their family heirlooms, or miscellaneous items that they’ve found, to The Heritage Center—so much so that they are running out of space. More and more people stop by and ask Alley, Thiel, Rogers or Dyer to research their family histories.
Thiel said that the four women spent several years researching and writing out the histories of places in Jefferson County and leaving them outside the center for people passing by to take. She said they wrote about Comet, Elkhorn, the county's tunnels and the old trains. She said The Heritage Center still has copies of these stories.
For example, a poster about the Amazon train tunnel near Boulder hangs on the wall of the museum. Thiel knows much more about the tunnel and the trains than what is printed on the poster.
The first trains came through Boulder in 1887, Thiel said, and at the height of the area’s economic activity, there were eight trains chugging through the city everyday. She said some carried cargo, but many brought in people, too, from all over Montana. The Great Northern Railroad company built the Amazon tunnel for $1.5 million in 1888, she said—the equivalent of about $43.8 million today. The 1.16-mile-long tunnel was the longest train tunnel in Montana for almost 100 years, until a longer one was built in 1972, she said.
Most recently, Thiel said she is doing research and sharing stories about the people who used to live here, instead of about the places.
She said her favorite stories that she has uncovered have been about people. She likes to call these people the "forgotten treasures of Boulder," she said.
Eyebrows raised and hands folded in her lap, she prepared to tell a story and venture back in time with just her words.
"Boulder has never sold itself that well, I don’t think," she said, shaking her head. There are many important people that the town forgot, she said.
The first forgotten treasure was William Berkin, who Thiel said was a steam ship captain from the United Kingdom in the late 1800s. Thiel mentioned him as if speaking about an old friend, hundreds of years apart in existence, yet connected to her through the land they both walk on and the scraps of information glued together in hours of digging.
He immigrated to the U.S., and settled in Boulder in the 1860s, she said. He became one of the first freighters in Montana's newly established railroad system and brought all kinds of things into the state, Thiel said. He also built Whitetail Road, she said, a shortcut to Virginia City and to Corinne, Utah.
Berkin lived to 101, and had a son, John Berkin, who was an early photographer in Boulder, Thiel continued. The Heritage Center has several pictures by John Berkin, she said.
"You read about a lot of freighters, but you have to hunt to hear about Berkin," she said.
Thiel said her process of piecing together people's lives is always different.
In this case, she said, she was interested in John Berkin at first, because she had a portrait he had taken of Lees Taylor, a 1900s carpenter who built most of Boulder's houses in that era. She learned more about John Berkin from the captions of his photographs. But then, she said, she got curious and wondered, "what about his parents?"
She found "bits and pieces" about the family from the Montana Historical Society and then kept sifting through newspapers and old publications. Before the internet, she said, she would write letters to libraries or city halls all around Montana to ask if they had any information.
Thiel said it is even harder to find information about Jefferson County’s women, to the degree that there are multiple portraits of women on the wall under a sign that reads "Mystery Women." It's hard to find their names, Thiel said—even in their obituaries, often only their husband’s names are mentioned. She said she sometimes finds their names in recipes they submitted to the newspaper. Still, the lives of Jefferson County's women are documented all around the museum—their clothing hanging on mannequins, their nameless faces gazing from photo frames and their rusted tea kettles and china plates sitting empty in glass cabinets.
Another one of Thiel’s forgotten treasures, Irvin "Shorty" Shope, was born in Boulder in 1900. He had polio when he was young, she said, and lost the use of his legs. He was an artist, and was friends with one of Montana's finest artists, Charlie Russel, who told him he didn’t need to go to art school because Shope could "already draw a horse better than anyone could teach him," Thiel laughed. He worked for the state, drawing detailed highway maps for 35 years. Thiel said she hoped to get her hands on one of those maps.
After Shope’s father died when he was 12, Thiel said, his mother took the family to Missoula. But Shope always had ties to Boulder. Today, you can find Shope and his wife resting in the Boulder cemetery, Thiel said. She said she found many of these details about Shope’s life from a letter that his sister wrote about one of his art shows.
Finally, Thiel spoke about Roy Walsh. She said she has lots of stories that involve murder—and this is the "best one."
Walsh was the last person legally hanged in Jefferson County, in 1924, Thiel said. He murdered the owner of a gas station in a town south of Whitehall that she said no longer exists.
He was arrested by the county sheriff but escaped from jail, Thiel continued. He climbed the sheriff’s two-story house, which was next to the jail, and hid in the attic. He was going to jump into the sheriff’s yard and escape, but when he looked down, he saw the sheriff’s wife hanging clothes out to dry, Thiel laughed. He disappeared for two years before he was finally caught and hanged in Jefferson County.
Thiel did not read these stories from books or from her notes: They flowed smoothly and quickly from memory, her eyes widening and occasionally wandering up to the ceiling as she pulled a date or a name from the never-ending wealth of tales that exist in her mind.
Some of Boulder's once-forgotten treasures remain, seemingly, only in Thiel's mind—treasures remembered today by, undoubtedly, one of Boulder’s greatest living treasures.
