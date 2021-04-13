A retention pond designed to alleviate stormwater runoff will likely not be part of the Town Pump expansion, according to Boulder Mayor Rusty Giulio.
The retention pond has held up the project for months, but now that it’s likely off the table, the company can proceed with construction.
“We have some more dirt to haul before the foundation can go in, but we will get this done in short order and start on the foundation work for the new building ASAP,” said Dan Sampson, Town Pump construction and development manager.
The pond was to be designed to handle a theoretical 100-year, 24-hour storm — up to about 60,000 cubic feet of water .
It had been intended to hold stormwater that flows off the asphalt parking lot and allow it to dissipate by seeping into the ground and through evaporation.
The pond was not a condition for the store’s expansion, but was a mutually beneficial undertaking by the city, Town Pump and Skytop, said Sampson.
The pond would have provided additional fill material for the project and it would have helped the city with stormwater runoff, said Sampson.
Last year, Giulio had stated during a July City Council meeting that the city was eyeing property off Edgerton Street that it believed it owned, as no one had paid taxes on it, but that situation had changed, according to Giulio. That property was to be part of the deal to create the pond. Giulio declined to comment further.
The roughly 100,000 square foot expansion will be built behind the existing store and the remaining area would be repaved and contoured and fueling islands redesigned. Once construction on the new building begins, it’s expected to take about seven months.
Sampson also denied a rumor that Town Pump plans to build a hotel at its Boulder store.
“Unfortunately the rumor about the hotel is just a rumor. While there may be potential somewhere a long ways down the road for such a development, there are no plans at this time to develop a hotel in Boulder,” said Sampson in an email to The Monitor.
